Transit employee hospitalized after woman throws liquid

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Police are searching for a woman who threw an unidentified liquid, injuring five Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority employees.

News outlets report one employee was hospitalized with serious injuries after sustaining burns when the liquid was thrown in her face Tuesday morning. Sgt. Victor Miller with the Chattanooga police homicide unit says the woman appeared to be the target, while the other four had less serious injuries from being splashed by the liquid.

Chattanooga Fire Department Capt. David Thompson Jr. said in a statement the substance has yet to be identified but was determined to be non-life-threatening.

More than 15 fire companies and hazardous material crews responded to the scene.

Authorities are reviewing security cameras to try to identify the woman, who had fled immediately.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.