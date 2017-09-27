Thousands to line up for vaccinations at Vanderbilt's Flulapalooza

Thousands of Vanderbilt students, employees and volunteers will be lining up to get their flu shots on Wednesday.

This is part of the school and medical center's sixth annual Flulapalooza.

Last year, over 14,000 people received their flu shots during the 12-hour event.

Vaccinations will be distributed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. under a large tent between Light Hall and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Back in 2011 when the event was first held, it broke a Guinness World Record for the total number of vaccinations within an eight-hour period.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.