Accused church shooter scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.

This will be the 25-year-old's first appearance in court since the mass shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday morning.

Samson previously worked as a security guard. State records show he was in the process of renewing his license before the shooting.

Seven people were shot during the attack, including the church's minister.

On Tuesday, Joey Spann recalled the moment he thought he had lost his life after being shot in the chest.

"Honey, he's killed me. I'm dying, and I'm sorry," said Spann to his wife while he was lying on the ground waiting for help.

Despite all that has happened, Spann said he would still forgive Samson.

"I just trust God. I'm so thankful," Spann said. "I think that's why there's no resentment ... The resentment may come. I don't know. But I'm just relieved because I thought for sure I was gone."

The minister said he goes back to that morning in the vestibule every time he closes his eyes.

A visitation will be held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the parking lot of the church.

Melanie Crow, 38, was a mother of two. She is described by people who knew her as a sweet and humble person.

"The young girl that he killed was a precious person. We just baptized her daughter a month before," Spann said.

Crow's visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. at West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for noon Thursday.

Samson's court appearance is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom.

