Accused church shooter scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

The News 4 I-Team has been digging into Emanuel Samson's past and found he posted a cryptic message just before the shooting.

The News 4 I-Team has been digging into Emanuel Samson's past and found he posted a cryptic message just before the shooting.

Emanuel Samson posted a cryptic message on Facebook before the shooting. (WSMV)

Emanuel Samson posted a cryptic message on Facebook before the shooting. (WSMV)

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

5 victims in church shooting in stable condition; suspect charged with murder

5 victims in church shooting in stable condition; suspect charged with murder

State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Accused church shooter worked as security guard, was renewing license before shooting

Accused church shooter worked as security guard, was renewing license before shooting

Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.

Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.

Minister Joey Spann was shot in the chest during the attack. (WSMV)

Minister Joey Spann was shot in the chest during the attack. (WSMV)

Accused church shooter scheduled to appear in court Wednesday

Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.

This will be the 25-year-old's first appearance in court since the mass shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday morning.

Samson previously worked as a security guard. State records show he was in the process of renewing his license before the shooting.

Seven people were shot during the attack, including the church's minister.

On Tuesday, Joey Spann recalled the moment he thought he had lost his life after being shot in the chest.

"Honey, he's killed me. I'm dying, and I'm sorry," said Spann to his wife while he was lying on the ground waiting for help.

Despite all that has happened, Spann said he would still forgive Samson.

"I just trust God. I'm so thankful," Spann said. "I think that's why there's no resentment ... The resentment may come. I don't know. But I'm just relieved because I thought for sure I was gone."

The minister said he goes back to that morning in the vestibule every time he closes his eyes.

A visitation will be held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the parking lot of the church.

Melanie Crow, 38, was a mother of two. She is described by people who knew her as a sweet and humble person.

"The young girl that he killed was a precious person. We just baptized her daughter a month before," Spann said.

Crow's visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. at West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory. A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for noon Thursday.

Samson's court appearance is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom.

Flowers with notes of sympathy line the steps of Burnett Chapel Church of Christ this morning. We're live on #News4Today @wsmv pic.twitter.com/eMyEPstu8i — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.