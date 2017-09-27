Police investigating break-in at Antioch business - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating break-in at Antioch business

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating an apparent break-in at an Antioch business.

According to police, someone busted through the window at the Pain Management Group on Crossings Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded after the alarm went off and set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect.

Police have not identified a suspect and are still trying to figure out if anything was taken.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.