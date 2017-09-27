Police investigating break-in at Antioch business

Police are investigating an apparent break-in at an Antioch business.

According to police, someone busted through the window at the Pain Management Group on Crossings Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers responded after the alarm went off and set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect.

Police have not identified a suspect and are still trying to figure out if anything was taken.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.