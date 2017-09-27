Burglar wanted for stealing leather jackets from Harley Davidson store

The suspect broke in through the front door. (WSMV)

The store took surveillance photos of the suspect. (WSMV)

The search is on for the man who broke into the Harley Davidson store on Fesslers Lane.

Police said a man wearing a jumpsuit used a brick to break into the store around midnight Wednesday.

The man reportedly stole several leather jackets but did not get away with a motorcycle.

The suspect may be driving an older model Chevy Blazer.

