Burglar wanted for stealing leather jackets from Harley Davidson - WSMV Channel 4

Burglar wanted for stealing leather jackets from Harley Davidson store

The store took surveillance photos of the suspect. (WSMV) The store took surveillance photos of the suspect. (WSMV)
The suspect broke in through the front door. (WSMV) The suspect broke in through the front door. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The search is on for the man who broke into the Harley Davidson store on Fesslers Lane.

Police said a man wearing a jumpsuit used a brick to break into the store around midnight Wednesday.

The man reportedly stole several leather jackets but did not get away with a motorcycle.

The suspect may be driving an older model Chevy Blazer.

