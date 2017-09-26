Christmas lights at Jellystone Park canceled for 2017

For the last seven years, lights could be seen dancing at Jellystone Park.

But it will be dark this year.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas event at the Jellystone Park campground have been canceled for 2017.

The campground is located next to Opry Mills. According to Metro Councilman Jeff Syracuse, the traffic caused by the lights created a problem in the area.

Officials say they asked the park to come up with a traffic plan, but they didn’t meet the deadline.

To put it in perspective, Syracuse said it would be like Bonnaroo using its year-one traffic plan in year 10.

“They’re a victim of their own success,” Syracuse said.

