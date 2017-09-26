TN Historical Commission awards $750K in grants

The Tennessee Historical Commission is awarding $750,000 in grants for a wide variety of historic projects.

The money will be used to restore landmarks, including $24,000 to fund a cultural landscape plan for Fort Negley, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are 32 grants in all.

City of Shelbyville - $2,000 to send 2 staff or commissioners to the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions’ Forum conference.

Bledsoe County Government - $15,600 to fund a survey of historic resources in the county.

Sycamore Shoals State Park - $7,185 to fund paint analysis in the National Register-listed Carter Mansion in Elizabethton.

Tennessee Division of Archaeology - $11,400 to fund remote sensing at Mound Bottom State Archaeological Area.

Metropolitan Historical Commission - $5,000 to send 5 staff or commissioners to the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions’ Forum conference; $24,000 to fund a cultural landscape plan for the National Register-listed Fort Negley.

Town of Alexandria - $5,400 to fund the restoration of the National Register listed Seay Chapel and East View Cemetery.

City of Savannah - $12,000 to fund a mobile tour application for historic sites in the city.

City of Brownsville (Haywood Heritage Foundation and Main Street) - $6,000 to fund a website on historic resources in Brownsville.

Glenmore Mansion Chapter of the Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities - $36,000 to fund restoration of the National Register-listed Glenmore Mansion.

Knoxville Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission - $3,000 to send 3 staff or commissioners to the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions’ Forum conference.

City of Columbia - $18,000 to fund design guidelines and update the preservation plan for historic districts in the city.

Monroe County Government - $18,396.60 to restore brickwork on the National Register-listed courthouse.

Metropolitan Government of Lynchburg/Moore County - $40,000 to restore windows on the National Register-listed Moore County Courthouse in Lynchburg.

Rhea County Government - $45,900 to repoint brickwork on the National historic Landmark-listed Rhea County Courthouse.

City of Harriman - $29,850 to fund structural assessments and work on the National Register-listed Temperance Building.

Memphis Landmarks - $6,000 to send 6 staff or commissioners to the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions’ Forum conference.

Cumberland University - $35,000 to fund restoration of the National Register-listed Memorial Hall.

Tennessee Preservation Trust - $10,000 to fund the Statewide Historic Preservation Conference.

Middle Tennessee State University, Department of Sociology and Anthropology - $3,457 for posters for Tennessee Archaeology Week.

Middle Tennessee State University, Fullerton Laboratory for Spatial Technology - $49,542 to digitize data for historic / architectural survey files and for survey data entry for computerization of survey files.

Tennessee Division of Archaeology - $4,000 to test two sites of historic Rosenwald schools.

Tennessee History for Kids - $9,000 for history trading cards.

East Tennessee Development District - $36,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the East Tennessee Development District.

First Tennessee Development District - $30,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the First Tennessee Development District.

Greater Nashville Regional Council - $25,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the Greater Nashville Regional Council.

Memphis Area Association of Governments - $25,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the Memphis Area Association of Governments.

Northwest Tennessee Development District - $36,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the Northwest Tennessee Development District.

South Central Tennessee Development District - $50,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the South Central Tennessee Development District.

Southeast Tennessee Development District - $54,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the Southeast Tennessee Development District.

Southwest Tennessee Development District - $50,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the Southwest Tennessee Development District.

Upper Cumberland Development District - $40,000 to fund a preservation specialist staff position for the Upper Cumberland Development District.

