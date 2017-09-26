Police interview man wanted for questioning in weekend double murder

Metro police say they have located and interviewed a man wanted for questioning in a double murder on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, police said someone hunted down and killed Yeri Gabino and Hector Pagada at the Maple Crests Apartments near the Nashville Zoo.

The two were in an SUV with another man, possibly Pedro Tineo, when another car pulled up and started firing into their vehicle.

Police located Tineo, 36, on Tuesday and interviewed him. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

UPDATE: Pedro Tineo, sought for questioning in double murder case, has been located and interviewed. Investigation continuing. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.