Family, friends remember 3 young adults killed in Clarksville crash

Family and friends gathered at a crash site to remember three young adults killed in Clarksville over the weekend.

Shayna Shidell, 19, along with Megan Black, 20, and Hunter Pierce, 21, all died early Sunday morning when 44-year-old Jeffrey Joiner crossed the center line on Ashland City Road, and hit them, forcing their car down an embankment.

Sierra Vincent is Shidell's older sister, and she recalled the last time she heard from her sister.

"She talked to me that day when she was at the mall. She said, 'I love you, Sierra' and I said, 'I love you too, Shayna,'" said Vincent. "That baby was my life. So, I'm down here trying to lay some stuff down for her."

On Tuesday, a group of nine friends and family placed handwritten notes inside a vase and then laid it on the ground at the crash site. They describe Shidell as an outgoing and sassy young woman who loved to help others and dreamed of becoming a nurse.

"We had gotten a lot closer, and I was just talking to her maybe two weeks ago about life. She was working, going to school, doing her thing, and I was really proud," said Kristin Ford, a family friend.

They must lean on each other for support, waiting to hear whether the other driver will face charges.

"Hopefully, he gets what he deserves. I blame him, but at the same time, I don't blame him," said Vincent.

Charges are pending against Joiner as Tennessee Highway Patrol finishes its investigation into what happened. It's unclear why Joiner crossed the center line. Friends told News4 they hope other drivers will consider being more careful on the road.