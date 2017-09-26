Nashville synagogues increase security after church shooting

Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun.More >>
As soon as police released the identity of suspected church shooter Emanuel Samson, the News 4 I-Team began looking at his past.More >>
The shooting Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ has local synagogues thinking about security.More >>
U.S. Senator Bob Corker announced on Tuesday that he would not seek re-election next year.More >>
Tennessee politicians react to the announcement that Sen. Bob Corker will not seek re-election at the end of his term.More >>
Twelve students suffered minor injuries when a car rear-ended a school bus at a red light on Highway 55 at the Bridgestone Drive intersection.More >>
When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, resources and donations flooded in. There are now complaints that, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico isn't getting the same help.More >>
Neighbors in Cheatham County say they know very little about a crime near their homes where a body was found in a burning car. For them, what's making matters worse are similarities to another recent crime close by.More >>
Wickerson says the district and police are currently at the school investigating the claim.More >>
Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun.More >>
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >>
Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.More >>
All good things must come to an end. In a blog post on September 26, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their show is ending after Season 5.More >>
A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.More >>
National anthem singer Jordin Sparks had a message of her own Monday night before the Dallas Cowboys played the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
A driver and his passenger were both killed in a crash in Perry County on Monday night. The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 412 near Highway 100.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
