Nashville synagogues increase security after church shooting

Metro police mobile cameras will be stationed at some synagogue parking lots. (WSMV)

The shooting Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ has local synagogues thinking about security.

Last week was the start of the Jewish New Year with the holiest day of the year just days away.

Some local rabbis say they aren't taking any chances and increasing security before this weekend’s services.

Yom Kippur begins Friday at sundown and lasts through Saturday, which is considered the holiest day of the year.

Several services with thousands of people will be going on all weekend long.

Over at Congregation Micah, guests will see a Metro police mobile camera as soon as they drive in.

Rabbi Laurie Rice said what happened Sunday at the church in Antioch has them reviewing their own security. She said police will be there both in uniform and in plain clothes keeping a close eye on things.

While security is something they're always looking at, Rabbi Rice said she wants members to feel safe this weekend while attending services.

A rabbi at The Temple in Nashville said they too are taking extra precautions. People who attend services there this weekend will notice extra police officers in the building as well other visible upgrades.

