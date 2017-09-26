Locals ask for help for their family in Puerto Rico

When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, resources and donations flooded in.
There are now complaints that, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico isn't getting the same help.
"This is video of the area where I grew up in," said Marari Swayn as she showed News 4 Facebook video.
Swayn was born in Puerto Rico. She's been state-side since age 5.
Swayn feels helpless seeing the videos and pictures, knowing her family and friends are suffering and need help they aren’t getting.
"There's a lot of frustration about Puerto Ricans in the midst of crisis not being treated the same way as it would another state," Swayn said.
A FEMA representative told News 4 on Tuesday that Puerto Rico will receive the same aid as any U.S. state would, but the governor of Puerto Rico addressed the media saying something very different.
"We need more resources. And at the same time, Congress solidarity and all of the help that they've pledged through social media and phone calls with our staff. Now is the time to materialize it. Take action. Let's get the funding for Puerto Rico," said Governor Ricardo Rosselló.
U.S. troops are on the ground.
Being an island, Puerto Rico is harder to get to, and right now many of their ports and airports are damaged.
"It's just very frustrating when it feels like the help should have already been ready to go," Swayn said.
Swayn is now asking her fellow Americans to keep Puerto Rico top of mind, to help by donating and to contact Congress.
"I hurt for my people and my island. I live here in the states. I'm 100 percent American and 100 percent Puerto Rican, so the fact that there's an entire island of people that need our help, that's a big deal, that's a big deal. They can't do this on their own," Swayn said.
The best way to help is to donate to organizations that are already on the ground. One option is United for Puerto Rico. Click here for more information.
