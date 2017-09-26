Neighbors concerned about 2 cases in weeks involving bodies found in burning cars

Neighbors in Cheatham County say they know very little about a crime near their homes where a body was found in a burning car.

For them, what's making matters worse are similarities to another recent crime close by.

"It's within 7,500 yards of our property line, so very close," said Sam Rutherford, referring to Sunday's crime scene.

Twenty-six years ago, Rutherford had his home built on River Road in Cheatham County near Pond Creek Road.

"We got great neighbors," he said. "It's a rural setting."

In that rural setting, there are now black and burned leaves from what happened Sunday night.

"I had a call from a neighbor at about 5:30 Monday morning wanting to know why the road was closed down," he said.

The reason was a burning car on the side of the road with a body found in the trunk.

"You have crime everywhere, but that's pretty violent crime," said Rutherford. "We're not real accustomed to it, at least not through this stretch. Of course, this is the second situation in the last three weeks, so that's disturbing."

Earlier this month, five miles away, another body was found inside a burned vehicle on the 1300 block of Wiley Pardue Road.

A rep for TBI said they have not confirmed a connection between the case on Wiley Pardue Road and what happened on River Road.

The TBI rep said they're still working to identify the remains from the Wiley Pardue Road case. The remains in the River Road case have also not been identified, while the rep said there is no information to provide on the origins of either car.

There are some differences in the cases. On Wiley Pardue Road, the vehicle was hidden in the woods for an unknown amount of time before someone found it. On River Road, the vehicle was where it could be seen.

"It's not a good feeling to know something like that's going on as close as it is," said Rutherford.

