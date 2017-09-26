Titans fans express mixed reaction to protests during national anthem

Tennessee Titans players stand in the tunnel during the national anthem before the team's game against Seattle. (WSMV)

While some say the Tennessee Titans and NFL players have a right to protest during the national anthem, others say this is the last straw and they will not be supporting the team or the NFL anymore.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact the protests will have on ticket sales, but several Titans fans took to social media to say they are giving up their season tickets.

Singer Meghan Linsey said she did not plan to take a knee Sunday after the national anthem, and that she decided to do it on the way to the stadium.

“I feel like there's not a lot of white, blonde country singers that are standing up,” Linsey said. “There aren't a lot of people who look like me who are fighting for that cause."

She noticed the Titans and Seahawks players were not on the field.

“I think that's their right. I mean we're talking about it's not the flag, the flag is a symbol of the people, and so it's the constitutional right not to come out of the locker room if you don't want to,” Linsey said.

Michael Graham is a retired Army ranger, who served for 14 years. Graham said after Sunday's display, he is done with the Titans.

“I was pretty much disgusted,” Graham said. “I will never go again. I love football, but I would much rather go watch my local high school team play than a bunch of spoiled rotten brats up in the pros play.”

A Titans spokesperson said they have received a lot of feedback from fans voicing their opinion about what happened Sunday.

The spokesperson said season ticket holders are unable to get a refund, but they can choose not to renew at the end of the season.

Tyra Pilgrim has been a season ticket holder for the last two years.

“We were saddened that they didn't come out,” she said.

Pilgrim said she is still going to keep her tickets and support the team.

“I've heard many people that have said we're done, we're done, we're done. While I don't agree with what they did, I'm not going to write them off that quickly,” Pilgrim said.

The Titans said tickets have already been sold for most upcoming games and that they are not able to tell if attendance will be impacted in the coming weeks.

The next Titans home game is Oct. 16 against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football.

