12 students suffer minor injuries in Warren County bus crash

Emanuel Samson, the suspected gunman in the Antioch church shooting, is expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.More >>
Thousands of Vanderbilt students, employees and volunteers will be lining up to get their flu shots on Wednesday.More >>
Twelve students suffered minor injuries when a car rear-ended a school bus at a red light on Highway 55 at the Bridgestone Drive intersection.More >>
Police are investigating an apparent break-in at an Antioch business. According to police, someone busted through the window at the Pain Management Group on Crossings Boulevard around 1 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The search is on for the man who broke into the Harley Davidson store on Fesslers Lane.More >>
Metro police say they have located and interviewed a man wanted for questioning in a double murder on Sunday morning.More >>
For the last seven years, lights could be seen dancing at Jellystone Park. But it will be dark this year.More >>
The Tennessee Historical Commission is awarding $750,000 in grants for a wide variety of historic projects.More >>
Neighbors in Cheatham County say they know very little about a crime near their homes where a body was found in a burning car. For them, what's making matters worse are similarities to another recent crime close by.More >>
When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, resources and donations flooded in. There are now complaints that, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico isn't getting the same help.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
A purveyor of fake news who became famous for influencing the 2016 presidential election has died, the man's brother said.More >>
While some say the Tennessee Titans and NFL players have a right to protest during the national anthem, others say this is the last straw and they will not be supporting the team or the NFL anymore.More >>
Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.More >>
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun.More >>
Metro police say they have located and interviewed a man wanted for questioning in a double murder on Sunday morning.More >>
The "Don't Say Velcro" video features actors as trademark lawyers pleading with the public to respect Velcro Cos.' brand and refer to other "scratchy, hairy" products as "hook and loop" fasteners.More >>
