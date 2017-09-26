12 students suffer minor injuries in Warren County bus crash

All the victims have since been treated and released. (Source: Southern Standard)

Twelve students suffered minor injuries when a car rear-ended a school bus at a red light on Highway 55 at the Bridgestone Drive intersection.

The students were taken to a McMinnville hospital for treatment, according to Warren County Director of Schools Bobby Cox. The bus was transporting students from Hickory Creek Elementary School. A total of 33 people were on board.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the bus had the protected left arrow turn signal when a westbound vehicle ran the red light and crashed into the bus as it was turning.

The students suffered non-critical and non-life-threatening injuries. Warren County Director of Schools Bobby Cox said the students were complaining of bumps and bruises and sore necks.

All students have since been treated and released from the hospital.

While the injuries were minor, parents say the impact was not. The jolt of the bus and a ride on an ambulance to the hospital was traumatizing for some.

“It was very scary,” said 9-year-old Samantha Wheatley, who was on the bus. “I was really worried about them because they got really hurt and it was just really scary to be on the bus.”

Samantha said after the crash, some of her friends were crying. The bus driver also became emotional.

“The bus driver was also crying,” she said.

Samantha was happy to know none of her friends were seriously hurt and had all been released from the hospital. Teachers at the scene helped calm parents and provide information.

Parents said they hope the story serves as a reminder to drivers to be careful when they are sharing the road with school buses.

The driver of the second vehicle, 41-year-old Veronica Smartt, has been charged with violation of traffic control device.

