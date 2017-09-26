12 student suffer minor injuries in Warren County bus crash

Twelve students suffered minor injuries when a car rear-ended a school bus at a red light on Highway 55 at the Bridgestone Drive intersection.

The students were taken to a McMinnville hospital for treatment, according to Warren County Director of Schools Bobby Cox. The bus was transporting students from Hickory Creek Elementary School.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the bus had the protected left arrow turn signal when a westbound vehicle ran the red light and crashed into the bus as it was turning.

The students suffered non-critical and non-life-threatening injuries. Warren County Director of Schools Bobby Cox said the students were complaining of bumps and bruises and sore necks.

