Worker freed after trench collapse - WSMV Channel 4

Worker freed after trench collapse

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

One person has been freed following a trench collapse in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department said it happened at 63 Willow Street.

The fire department said the worker was quickly freed and is receiving medical attention. 

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.