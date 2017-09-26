Worker freed after trench collapse

One person has been freed following a trench collapse in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department said it happened at 63 Willow Street.

The fire department said the worker was quickly freed and is receiving medical attention.

The trapped worker is free and receiving medical attention. Amazing job by our personnel arriving and rescuing this person. pic.twitter.com/EhWlm0c1Js — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 26, 2017

We are on the scene of a trench collapse. At least one person is trapped our rescue team is trying to get them out. pic.twitter.com/eSjRaQWuV6 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 26, 2017

Put collapse rescue team@just arrived on scene to help free at least one trapped person. pic.twitter.com/pEPe5k9Rfj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 26, 2017

