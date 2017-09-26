Westwood Middle School on lockdown after bathroom graffiti mentions gun

Director of Manchester City School District Lee Wickerson confirmed that Westwood Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after graffiti was found in a bathroom mentioning a gun.

Wickerson says the district and police are currently at the school investigating the claim.

Earlier this month, the district held a meeting to apologize to parents after a student was sent back to class with a gun in his sleeve after someone reported he may have had a gun.

Stay with News 4 on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.