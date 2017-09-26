Westwood Middle School on lockdown after bathroom graffiti menti - WSMV Channel 4

Westwood Middle School on lockdown after bathroom graffiti mentions gun

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) -

Director of Manchester City School District Lee Wickerson confirmed that Westwood Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after graffiti was found in a bathroom mentioning a gun. 

Wickerson says the district and police are currently at the school investigating the claim. 

Earlier this month, the district held a meeting to apologize to parents after a student was sent back to class with a gun in his sleeve after someone reported he may have had a gun. 

