Harry Styles covers 'Girl Crush' during Ryman Auditorium show

Harry Styles is going country, at least while he's in Music City.

The former One Direction singer turned rock star stopped at Ryman Auditorium on Monday night as part of the first leg of his sold-out world tour.

Styles sang several songs from his new album but also threw in a cover that played well with his Nashville audience.

Fans erupted in cheers as Styles performed a soulful cover of country group Little Big Town's hit single, "Girl Crush."

Little Big Town's song has amassed several CMA Awards and Grammys since its release.

One of Styles' opening acts was Nashville's own "Burning House" singer Cam.

Styles will be back in Music City for a show at Bridgestone Arena in June 2018.

Country star Kacey Musgraves will be opening for Styles at his next Nashville show and will join the tour for several other dates.

Styles' self-titled debut solo album was released in May and has had success on the Billboard charts.

Harry Styles singing Girl Crush is one of the single greatest things I have ever witnessed in my life. pic.twitter.com/xkkYqlSrdE — Sara Weathers (@sara_jean16) September 26, 2017

