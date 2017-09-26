Harry Styles covers 'Girl Crush' during Ryman Auditorium show

What did you think of Harry Styles' version of "Girl Crush"?
All good things must come to an end. In a blog post on September 26, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced their show is ending after Season 5.More >>
Honeysuckle Hill Farm teamed up with CMT to create the 12-acre maze. Charles Esten is one of the actors featured in the hit show "Nashville."More >>
Harry Styles is going country, at least while he's in Music City. The former One Direction singer turned rockstar stopped at Ryman Auditorium on Monday night as part of the first leg of his sold-out world tour.More >>
The Pilgrimage Festival has been popular since it started in 2015, but when Justin Timberlake announced he was headlining it this year, the event more than doubled in size.More >>
Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant will undergo thyroid surgery to remove tumors and will cancel shows between mid-October and November to recover.More >>
The big winners at the event were the writers behind Keith Urban's hit, "Blue Ain't Your Color." (9/20/17)More >>
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.More >>
Hundreds have gathered in Nashville to celebrate the life and legacy of country star Troy Gentry.More >>
Little Big Town is the latest country band to get a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.More >>
