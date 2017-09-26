Opryland hiring over 400 seasonal workers for Christmas season

The Gaylord Opryland Resort is hiring more than 400 seasonal workers to help transform the hotel and convention center into a winter wonderland.

This is all part of the annual A Country Christmas celebration, which features over 3 million lights.

Key positions include retail attendants, special event attendants, greeters and costumed character performers.

Employees will get free meals each day they work, discounts and access to the fitness center.

A hiring event will be held at Opryland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Click here for more information.

A Country Christmas runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.