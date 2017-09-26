Judge grants change of venue in Allen Co., KY, murder trial

Gabriella Doolin was found dead over the weekend during a youth football game in Scottsville, which is in Allen County.

Gabriella Doolin was found dead over the weekend during a youth football game in Scottsville, which is in Allen County.

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.

Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.

Timothy Madden faces several charges, including rape and murder, in connection with the death of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin. (Photo: Christian County Sheriff's Office)

A Kentucky judge has approved a change of venue request in the rape and murder trial of Timothy Madden, accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in November 2015.

Judge Janet Crocker issued a motion on Monday assigning the trial of Madden to Simpson County, KY, and set the trial to be held Feb. 26, 2018 at 9 a.m. in Franklin, KY.

Madden is accused of raping and murdering Gabbi Doolin. Doolin was a football game with her parents at Allen County-Scottsville High School in November 2015 when she disappeared. Her body was found about 25 minutes later in a creek near the school.

A status hearing in the case had been scheduled for Wednesday, but has been rescheduled for Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. in Allen County Circuit Court.

Madden was arrested nearly a week after the incident. He has maintained his innocence, but Kentucky State Police investigators said DNA linked him to the death.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.