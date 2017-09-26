Ellington Parkway to be partially shut down for investigation - WSMV Channel 4

Ellington Parkway to be partially shut down for murder investigation

Police are investigating the murder of Ryan Trent. (WSMV file photo) Police are investigating the murder of Ryan Trent. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police will be shutting down a section of Ellington Parkway in hopes of finding a lead in a year-old murder case.

During this time, only one northbound lane will be open at the Briley Parkway exit between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ryan Trent was shot and killed on Sept. 28, 2016. Police have said they believe Trent was killed on his way home from work.

The 29-year-old was found dead inside his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck after he drove into a tree line in the area.

Trent's family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. The reward expires Oct. 27.

Nashville Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 in reward money. Trent's employer, Premier Parking, is also offering $1,000.

Anyone with information about Trent’s murder, or who may have overheard conversations about the case, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

