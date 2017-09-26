Metro police say the driver of a pickup truck who ran off of Ellington Parkway early Tuesday morning appears to have died from a gunshot wound.

A reward is now being offered for information about a deadly shooting in September. Ryan Trent, 29, was found dead in his pickup truck along Ellington Parkway.

The victim was later identified as Ryan Trent. Police said he died from a gunshot wound. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Ellington Parkway to be partially shut down for murder investigation

Police are investigating the murder of Ryan Trent. (WSMV file photo)

Metro police will be shutting down a section of Ellington Parkway in hopes of finding a lead in a year-old murder case.

During this time, only one northbound lane will be open at the Briley Parkway exit between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ryan Trent was shot and killed on Sept. 28, 2016. Police have said they believe Trent was killed on his way home from work.

The 29-year-old was found dead inside his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck after he drove into a tree line in the area.

Trent's family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. The reward expires Oct. 27.

Nashville Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 in reward money. Trent's employer, Premier Parking, is also offering $1,000.

Anyone with information about Trent’s murder, or who may have overheard conversations about the case, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous.

