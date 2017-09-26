Charles Esten from 'Nashville' featured in corn maze

Charles Esten is featured in the farm's corn maze. (Source: Honeysucklle Hill Farms)

A corn maze in Robertson County is paying tribute to a country music star.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm teamed up with CMT to create the 12-acre maze.

Esten is one of the actors who stars in the hit show "Nashville," which returns with new episodes next year.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm's fall festival opened Saturday and includes a petting zoo, a zipline and a pumpkin patch.

The farm is located just off Interstate 24 in Springfield, which is about 30 miles outside of Nashville.

Click here for more information about the farm.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.