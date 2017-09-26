2 arrested in connection with Henry County homicide

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Henry County.

The shooting happened at the Mini Mart in Puryear on Saturday night.

Phillip Nelson, 29, is charged with first-degree murder.

Ralph Vulpitta, 30, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

"We are extremely happy to have made these arrests so early in the investigation and hope that this provides some kind of relief to the victim's family, to which our thoughts and prayers remain," said Sheriff Belew. "This would not have been possible had it not been for the joint effort between the HCSO Criminal Investigation Division, the TBI, the Puryear Police Department and investigators with the district attorney's office. Many, many man hours have been put in by all."

Nelson is being held on $500,000 bond, while Vulpitta is being held on $4,000 bond.

Both men are scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.