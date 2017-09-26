2 arrested in connection with Henry County homicide

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Honeysuckle Hill Farm teamed up with CMT to create the 12-acre maze. Charles Esten is one of the actors featured in the hit show "Nashville."More >>
Honeysuckle Hill Farm teamed up with CMT to create the 12-acre maze. Charles Esten is one of the actors featured in the hit show "Nashville."More >>
Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun.More >>
Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun.More >>
Eight people have been displaced after a fire ravaged an apartment complex building in Bellevue.More >>
Eight people have been displaced after a fire ravaged an apartment complex building in Bellevue.More >>
The shooting happened at the Mini Mart in Puryear on Saturday night.More >>
The shooting happened at the Mini Mart in Puryear on Saturday night.More >>
State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More >>
State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More >>
Members of the church are still trying to comes to terms that Nashville's worst mass shooting took place here.More >>
Members of the church are still trying to comes to terms that Nashville's worst mass shooting took place here.More >>
A driver and his passenger were both killed in a crash in Perry County on Monday night. The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 412 near Highway 100.More >>
A driver and his passenger were both killed in a crash in Perry County on Monday night. The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 412 near Highway 100.More >>
The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Ashland City Road near Robin Hill Road.More >>
The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Ashland City Road near Robin Hill Road.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem for next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.More >>
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >>
An 8-year-old California boy was trying to protect his little sister from being molested when his mother’s boyfriend attacked his family with a hammer, according to prosecutors.More >>
Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun.More >>
Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. Tuesday. When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun.More >>
A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.More >>
A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.More >>
National anthem singer Jordin Sparks had a message of her own Monday night before the Dallas Cowboys played the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
National anthem singer Jordin Sparks had a message of her own Monday night before the Dallas Cowboys played the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The images have since gone viral on social media.More >>
The images have since gone viral on social media.More >>
A driver and his passenger were both killed in a crash in Perry County on Monday night. The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 412 near Highway 100.More >>
A driver and his passenger were both killed in a crash in Perry County on Monday night. The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 412 near Highway 100.More >>
Eight people have been displaced after a fire ravaged an apartment complex building in Bellevue.More >>
Eight people have been displaced after a fire ravaged an apartment complex building in Bellevue.More >>