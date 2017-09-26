Vigil held outside site of mass shooting at Antioch church

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

A crowd gathered outside of the church on Monday night. (WSMV)

The community surrounded Burnette Chapel Church of Christ to lean on each other during a moving vigil on Monday night.

Members of the church are still trying to comes to terms that Nashville's worst mass shooting took place here.

Candles lit up the night as a reminder of the healing power of faith.

The 200 people who formed this circle of light belong to the church. Some traveled from other areas of Nashville.

No matter the denomination, there was no mistaking the message.

Pastor Dimas Salaberrios traveled all the way from Brooklyn, NY. He said it was important for him to be here.

"Just too much pain, too much shootings, too much death. Look what's going on with football; everybody is so divided. It's important to suit up and show up," Salaberrios said.

Mayor Megan Barry was also there, along with Council member Antoinette Lee, who represents the Antioch area.

Barry, who recently lost her son, knows the importance of a support system.

"I recently had a tragedy in my own life. I can tell you that outpouring of the community helped be the counterweight to my grief. That's what we have to do today, be that counterweight as a community," Barry said.

Salaberrios has already seen the healing begin through forgiveness.

"Every church member I spoke with and prayed with on these steps said they have already forgiven the shooter and hope to move forward," Salaberrios said.

