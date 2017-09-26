2 Perry County men killed in crash on Highway 412

A driver and his passenger were both killed in a crash in Perry County on Monday night.

The wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 412 near Highway 100.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the driver veered into the opposite lanes and overcorrected, causing him to go off the road.

The vehicle then hit an embankment and went airborne, striking a tree.

The driver, Bobby Burcham, was partially ejected from the vehicle. Burcham, 72, was from Linden.

His passenger, 49-year-old Rodney Woods, was also from Linden.

According to the THP report, Burcham was not wearing a seatbelt but it is not believed to have made a difference.

Authorities conducted testing and determined Burcham was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

