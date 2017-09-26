Charges pending against driver after 3 killed in Clarksville crash

Criminal charges are pending against a driver after three people were killed in a crash in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Ashland City Road near Robin Hill Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, 44-year-old Jeffrey Joiner was driving a Toyota Tundra when he crossed over the center line and hit a Chevy Cobalt in the northbound lanes.

All three people inside the Cobalt were killed, including the driver, when the car went down an embankment.

Megan Black, 20, was driving the vehicle. Her two passengers were 19-year-old Shayna Williams and 21-year-old Randall Pierce. All three were from Clarksville.

Officials said they were not wearing seatbelts but that safety restraints would not have made a difference.

The THP report says charges are pending against Joiner, who was injured in the crash. It's not clear what he will be charged with.

