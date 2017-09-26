Firefighters responding to large fire at Bellevue apartment complex

Firefighters responding to large fire at Bellevue apartments - WSMV Channel 4

BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

Multiple crews are fighting a massive fire at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

Firefighters responded to the complex on the 1800 block of Waterford Circle early Tuesday morning.

At least four units are inside the building where the fire is happening.

The Nashville fire district chief said he does not believe anyone was injured in the blaze.

One resident said one of his neighbors was instrumental in helping to wake everyone up.

Some of the people inside the building had to jump to get to safety.

