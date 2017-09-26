8 displaced by large fire at Bellevue apartment complex

Eight people have been displaced after a fire ravaged an apartment complex building in Bellevue.

Four apartments were damaged in the fire on Waterford Circle early Tuesday morning.

The Nashville fire district chief said one injury has been reported, but it is not believed to be related to the fire and was a medical issue.

One resident said a neighbor was instrumental in helping to wake everyone up.

Some of the people inside the building had to jump to get to safety.

BREAKING: firefighters battling massive apt fire in Bellevue -- we're live on #News4Today pic.twitter.com/c2KRMMOBuT — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 26, 2017

Nashville Fire district chief: no known injuries in apt fire at this time @WSMV — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 26, 2017

Investigators working to determine cause of fire @ Waterford Place, Bellevue -- here's what's left of the top units in this building pic.twitter.com/xY99uEDys2 — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) September 26, 2017

