8 displaced by large fire at Bellevue apartment complex - WSMV Channel 4

8 displaced by large fire at Bellevue apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
Crews responded to the fire early Tuesday morning. (WSMV) Crews responded to the fire early Tuesday morning. (WSMV)
BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

Eight people have been displaced after a fire ravaged an apartment complex building in Bellevue.

Four apartments were damaged in the fire on Waterford Circle early Tuesday morning.

The Nashville fire district chief said one injury has been reported, but it is not believed to be related to the fire and was a medical issue.

One resident said a neighbor was instrumental in helping to wake everyone up.

Some of the people inside the building had to jump to get to safety.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • 8 displaced by large fire at Bellevue apartment complexMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.