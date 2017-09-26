TBI responding to officer-involved shooting in Fairview

Firefighters have responded to the complex on the 1800 block of Waterford Circle. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
Firefighters have responded to the complex on the 1800 block of Waterford Circle. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
The TBI is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Fairview. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
The TBI is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Fairview. Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.More >>
State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More >>
State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More >>
A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.More >>
A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Metro Police have sworn out an arrest warrant for a man after his roommate was fatally shot Saturday at a North Nashville residence.More >>
Metro Police have sworn out an arrest warrant for a man after his roommate was fatally shot Saturday at a North Nashville residence.More >>
In the swipe right, swipe left world of online dating, a News 4 I-Team investigation found simply submitting your photo can result in an extortionist taking aim at you.More >>
In the swipe right, swipe left world of online dating, a News 4 I-Team investigation found simply submitting your photo can result in an extortionist taking aim at you.More >>
Two years ago, a gunman walked into a Charleston, SC, church and opened fire on church members after praying with them at Bible study.More >>
Two years ago, a gunman walked into a Charleston, SC, church and opened fire on church members after praying with them at Bible study.More >>
A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.More >>
A man arrested for the brutal murder of a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl lived two doors down from her family's home, according to police.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
Last week’s new iOS11 software upgrade has come with a new function which may keep you safe behind the wheel.More >>
Last week’s new iOS11 software upgrade has come with a new function which may keep you safe behind the wheel.More >>
State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More >>
State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More >>
Law enforcement agencies are still continuing to investigate what led up to a deadly church shooting in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
Law enforcement agencies are still continuing to investigate what led up to a deadly church shooting in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
Some NFL fans reacted directly to what their teams did on Sunday during the national anthem -- some with reactions of the flammable kind.More >>
Some NFL fans reacted directly to what their teams did on Sunday during the national anthem -- some with reactions of the flammable kind.More >>
TBI agents have responded to Cheatham County after a body was found inside a burning car.More >>
TBI agents have responded to Cheatham County after a body was found inside a burning car.More >>
A future cup of coffee in California could give you jitters before you even take a sip.More >>
A future cup of coffee in California could give you jitters before you even take a sip.More >>
An emailed threat prompted the evacuation of two middle schools in Rutherford County on Monday.More >>
An emailed threat prompted the evacuation of two middle schools in Rutherford County on Monday.More >>