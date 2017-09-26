TBI: Man shot, killed after threatening officers with weapon - WSMV Channel 4

TBI: Man shot, killed after threatening officers with weapon in Fairview

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) -

A man was shot and killed by police in Fairview early Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Two Fairview police officers went to a home on Hill Hughes Road to respond to a disturbance call around 1 a.m.

When the officers arrived, a man reportedly came outside with a gun. The officers said they told the man to drop his weapon, but he would not comply, which is when they used a Taser.

'The Taser did not work, which is when the man allegedly raised his weapon toward the officers, prompting one of the officers to open fire.

According to the TBI, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The police officers were not injured in the incident.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the incident.

It's not clear if anyone was inside the home or what exactly the disturbance call was about.

District Attorney General Kim Helper requested the TBI's assistance with the case. When TBI agents have completed their investigation, they will send their findings to Helper for review.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

