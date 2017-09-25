Leaders, victims from Charleston church shooting offer support to Antioch church

Two years ago, a gunman walked into a Charleston, SC, church and opened fire on church members after praying with them at Bible study.

Monday, shock and heartbreak extended from Antioch, TN, all across the country as people realized the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ is now the scene of a deadly mass shooting.

Melanie Crow was killed in the church parking lot Sunday morning and six others were hospitalized after police say 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson opened fire. He has been charged with murder.

Eric Manning, the pastor of Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston said hearing the news of a church shooting in Tennessee was upsetting.

"It brought back the painful memories of what happened to us in June 2015," Manning said. "They of course are continuing to pray for all of the members there in Nashville as well letting them know that they're not by themselves," he said of his members.

Pastor Manning took charge of the church not long after the deadly mass shooting that killed several members as well as the sitting pastor during a mid-week Bible study.

"We never thought this would happen again," Manning said.

Manning said healing will be a process and some trauma will remain fresh for a while.

"It's going to take some time for the healing to take place, but the best thing that we always offer is just to take one day at a time," Manning said.

He said it can be expected that some members may not want to come back following the trauma.

"Some people will look at it and they will say this is of course now a murder scene, unfortunately, which is something we deal with on a daily basis here at Mother Emanuel," Manning said. "It will be some may choose not to return, and one thing I have to share with people is they have to know that's OK."

Over time, Manning said more members have returned and are getting back to work, smiling again, and forgiving even through the hurt.

"We have to understand people are going to be in a different space," Manning told News 4. "You will have some that are going to be able to offer forgiveness immediately which is what Christ requires us to do, but we also have to understand that forgiveness is also a process and it takes time."

Mother Emanuel's leaders said they will be reaching out and planning a possible visit to let Burnette Chapel to let the members know, even through unspeakable tragedy, they are not alone.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.