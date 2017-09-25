Friends, neighbors of alleged gunman react to church shooting

Those who knew the man accused in a deadly shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday say the man they knew would never try to hurt anyone.

Emanuel Samson, 25, is accused in the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ that killed one woman and injured six others.

Samson’s friends were in shock on Monday. They said the words used to describe him now are a far cry from how they would describe the man they once called friend.

Tennis shoes sat on the porch of the apartment where Cleon McLeod said Samson often stayed with his girlfriend.

“They’re nice people, really nice people,” McLeod said.

The man who McLeod said waved hello just days ago is now charged with murder.

“I said, ‘Wow.’ That’s all I could say is wow,” McLeod said.

That’s the same reaction from several people who knew Samson, including Laquana Johnson.

“I went to Smyrna High School with him,” Johnson said. “He was loyal, he was respectful, kind. A sweet, kind person.”

Johnson said Samson was bullied in high school and called names because of his physical attributes.

“He never fought back. He never responded back. He’d just laugh or he’d just walk away like some kids do these days,” Johnson said.

Johnson added Samson never showed signs of aggression toward anybody. She is now wondering, like many others, what may have triggered this act of violence.

“That person’s not that evil killer. He don’t have no killing experience. He don’t have no robbery experience. It’s a person that went from good and went the wrong way,” she said.

News 4 knocked on Samson’s girlfriend’s door on Monday but she did not want to comment. The FBI has already raided her apartment.

