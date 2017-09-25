Prayer vigil held for Antioch church shooting victims

Dozens of church and community leaders gathered at Woodmont Hills Church on Monday for a prayer vigil remembering the victims of the Antioch church shooting.

One woman was killed and six others were hurt.

This vigil was an opportunity to pray for the victims of Sunday's shooting. Religious leaders said this is call for unity.

Mayor Megan Barry was among those in attendance. She took time to give praise to Caleb Engle, the 22-year-old who stepped up and helped stop the accused shooter.

“Although I know he doesn't want to be called (heroic), he did what was unthinkable to him that morning,” Barry said. “He confronted the gunman that morning. Unarmed as he was, putting his life on the line for his fellow parishioners, and then holding that gunman at bay, even after he had been beaten."

These religious leaders know some difficult conversations need to take place in the name of keeping parishioners safe.

During Monday's vigil, speakers took time to acknowledge the dangerous world around the faith community.

They know it is not the nature of the church to lock its doors, but many spiritual leaders will agree - more needs to be done.

Frank Stevenson is the pastor of City of Grace Church.

“I've been in ministry for 20 years and things have changed dramatically. If you talked about church security 15 years ago, it was simply a matter of locking the door at the end of service. But now we have to be very cautious and proactive, and some things that change the way we do business,” Stevenson said.

“We are soft targets,” said Rob McCray with Youth Encouragement Services. “We are not people who want people coming to church and meeting armed guards at the door, but at the same time we want to keep our members safe. So, it's a difficult balance to find how to be a both opening and welcoming place, and at the same time keep everyone safe. Those conversations are going on everywhere."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.