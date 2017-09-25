Many still wonder 'Why?' after another mass shooting

Seven people were injured and one woman was killed in the attack. (WSMV)

Why?

It’s the one word many likely asked when they heard about a deadly church shooting in Antioch on Sunday.

The scene was all too familiar at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Monday. Flowers were placed near the site of the shooting along with messages of comfort and support.

The pull of compassion brought people to the crime scene to ask one question out loud: “Why?”

“I don’t know that there’s an answer. I really don’t think that there’s an answer,” said Walter Demonbreun.

Demonbreun moved to Antioch 35 years ago. His neighborhood was as peaceful as it gets, until Sunday.

“This could’ve happened anywhere in the country, but for some reason it happened across the street,” he said.

That reality is now touching Middle Tennessee.

Denise Pifke drove to the church from Franklin to cry. She was not at all concerned with why.

“There is no why. It’s senseless,” she said.

Life goes on a day after the shooting. Across the street from the church, there was grass to be cut on Monday.

