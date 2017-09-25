TDOT worker suffers minor injuries after truck hit by SUV

A TDOT worker was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40 in Davidson County on Monday morning after pulling over to tag an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the 220 mile marker.

Officials said an SUV struck the TDOT HELP truck, pushing it into the worker. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

