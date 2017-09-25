Suspect arrested in murder of 12-year-old girl

Metro Police have arrested Roy Coons Jr., 45, on charges of first degree murder, attempted rape and and aggravated robbery. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)

Metro police say they have made an arrest in the murder of 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga last month.

Roy Coons Jr. 45, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony first-degree felony murder, attempted rape of a child, and especially aggravated burglary. He is being held without bond.

Yhoana was found dead in her family’s home in Hendersonville on Aug. 10. The cause of death was later determined to be strangulation.

Police said Coons lived two doors down from Yhoana and her family.

"The murder of Yhoana Arteaga was shocking to this community, including members of this police department," Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson said in a release. "This afternoon, we have been able to bring about relief to the Old Dickerson Pike neighborhood and Nashville as a whole."

Police said Coons has been convicted of more than 30 offenses since 1992. He was last convicted on drug and gun charges in January 2016. He received an eight-year probated sentence.

Metro police will hold a press conference on Monday afternoon with additional details.

Roy Coons, 45, is facing first degree murder and attemped child rape charges in Yhoana Arteaga's death. pic.twitter.com/khQkUd40Uw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 25, 2017

