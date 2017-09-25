Tennessee's Jones criticizes media coverage of his program - WSMV Channel 4

Tennessee's Jones criticizes media coverage of his program

Posted: Updated:

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee coach Butch Jones has some complaints with the media coverage of his program and made sure to express them during his Monday press conference.

Jones was asked whether a teammate caused the injury that prevented defensive tackle Shy Tuttle from playing last week in a 17-13 victory over Massachusetts. Jones started out by saying "football is an emotional and a competitive game" before noting the injury wasn't caused by a teammate and that Tuttle merely landed on a helmet.

Jones then expressed his displeasure with the "drama" of Tennessee's media coverage and also used the term "fake news."

Jones expressed optimism Tuttle will be available Saturday when Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) hosts No. 7 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC). The exact nature of Tuttle's injury hasn't been specified.

