10-year-old who survived church shooting speaks out

Ten-year-old Jeremiah Reese was at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday when a gunman shot six people, killing one woman.

"We heard three gunshots, and then someone said, 'Shut the door, shut the door,'" Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah is now hobbling around in a cast after twisting his leg while running away.

"I ran and my leg twisted, and it just popped, and I was like, OK, I can't walk anymore," he said.

However, the pain wasn't the first thing on Jeremiah's mind.

"I do not know what to do. I do not know if my family is alive, so I'm just freaking out," he said.

Jeremiah said he saw the woman who lost her life lying in the parking lot, and then he became even more worried.

"I was like, I don't even know if my family is alive anymore, so I just busted out crying," he said.

Jeremiah was in pain, both physically and emotionally. Thoughts were racing through his head.

"I wanted to do something about it, but I couldn't," he said.

People were everywhere. It was chaotic and noisy, but then it all cleared.

"When I realized they were alive, I just started pouring out crying. I know I am 10, so I am supposed to be tough, but I just couldn't hold it in. I just couldn't hold it in," Jeremiah said.

It's not clear how long the church will remain a crime scene and when it will open its doors again. Longtime church members say it is very difficult to see their church like this.

The accused gunman, 25-year-old Emanuel Samson, has been charged with murder. Police say additional charges are pending.

