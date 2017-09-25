39-year-old mother killed in Antioch church shooting

This was her last post on her Facebook page before she died. (WSMV)

Melanie Crow Smith was killed in the church parking lot. (WSMV)

The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.

Melanie Crow Smith was walking to her car when she was shot and killed.

Police said the suspected gunman, Emanuel Samson, then went on to shoot six more people.

Smith leaves behind two children, a 12-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Looking at her Facebook page, you can see how much her friends loved and respected her.

In one post, someone wrote: "My friend lost her sister this morning in a senseless shooting ... please, please pray for this family.

Another post from a family member reads, "Melanie Crow, you will be missed."

Another friend wrote that Smith was loved and appreciated by so many.

Smith's last Facebook post was a quote from author Stephen King. It reads, "No one can tell what goes on in between the person you were and the person you become. No one can chart that blue and lonely section of hell. There are no maps of the change. You just come out the other side, or you don't."

The Hillwood High School graduate was remembered by Wanda McElroy, who spoke with News 4.

"A very sweet person, a humble person too," said McElroy.

Smith was just 39 years old.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.