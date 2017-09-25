38-year-old mother killed in Antioch church shooting

This was her last post on her Facebook page before she died. (WSMV)

The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.

Melanie Crow was walking to her car when she was shot and killed.

Police said the suspected gunman, Emanuel Samson, then went on to shoot six more people.

Crow, 38, leaves behind two children, a 12-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Her daughter, Breanna Smith, said her mother had a passion for cooking and seeing her children eat a meal she made from scratch. Church life was also important to her.

“She just felt so good after she got a message from God,” Smith said.

Smith said she received a call on Sunday saying her mother had been shot. She tried calling hospitals to find where her mother had been taken.

“But Dad pulled over, says, ‘She’s gone,’” she said.

Friends and family left notes of love and remembrance on her Facebook page.

In one post, someone wrote: "My friend lost her sister this morning in a senseless shooting ... please, please pray for this family.

Another post from a family member reads, "Melanie Crow, you will be missed."

Another friend wrote that Crow was loved and appreciated by so many.

Crow's last Facebook post was a quote from author Stephen King. It reads, "No one can tell what goes on in between the person you were and the person you become. No one can chart that blue and lonely section of hell. There are no maps of the change. You just come out the other side, or you don't."

“There’s no understanding it. There’s moving past it. Don’t treat it like it’s just some story. It’s affecting lives. Love your mother. You don’t know how long you have her or anyone, because when I said bye to her this morning, I didn’t know that was the last time,” Smith said.

The Hillwood High School graduate was remembered by Wanda McElroy, who spoke with News 4.

"A very sweet person, a humble person too," said McElroy.

A celebration of life for Crow will be held at West Harpeth Funeral Home on Thursday at noon. Internment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at West Harpeth Funeral Home.

