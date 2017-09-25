Fresh Farfalle (Bowties) Pasta w Tomato-Brandy Cream Sauce & Peas
For the Pasta:
2 cups flour
healthy pinch of salt
3 eggs, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon olive oil
For the Sauce:
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
1 small onion, diced
3 tablespoons brandy
28-oz can crushed tomatoes, or diced tomatoes
½ cup peas
¼ cup heavy cream
salt & pepper to taste
½ cup grated parmigiano or pecorino romano
Make the Pasta:
Mix the flour and salt in a large bowl. Create a "well" in the middle of the flour and add the eggs. Using a fork slowly mix the flour into the egg, until the dough comes together in stringy "rags,"then gather the dough and knead it on a lightly floured surface. If it's too sticky add a little flour. Knead for about 3-4 minutes until smooth. Shape into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest at room temp for 30 minutes-1 hour.
Cut the dough into four pieces. Work with one piece at a time and keep the other pieces covered in plastic wrap. Flatten the dough into a rough rectangle, and roll through the pasta machine, changing the numbers from thick to thinner (lower to higher) one at a time until you reach the second to last setting.
Lay the sheet on a table. Using a fluted wheel, cut into 1 inch by 1 inch squares (doesn't have to be perfect, a rough square is fine) (doesn't have to be a fluted wheel but it's nice with that edging). Gently fold each square into a loose thin accordion. Pinch the middle tightly. The edges will fan out and make the characteristic "bowtie" shape. Place finished bowties on a lightly floured sheet pan in on layer. Repeat with the rest of the dough.
Make the Sauce:
Heat the oil in a sauté pan or pot. When hot add the onion. Cook for until softened, about 2-3 minutes. Add the brandy, let almost evaporate, then stir in tomatoes. Season with salt & pepper. Cook until simmering. Let simmer about 10-15 minutes. Add the peas and cream. Cook until heated through, another 3-4 minutes. Taste for seasoning and adjust.
Finish the dish:
Bring a pasta pot full of water to a boil. Salt water (like the ocean). Add farfalle. Cook until al dente, about 4 minutes. Drain and place in a serving bowl. Add sauce. Mix gently. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Serve.