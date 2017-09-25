Fresh Farfalle (Bowties) Pasta w Tomato-Brandy Cream Sauce & Peas

For the Pasta:

2 cups flour

healthy pinch of salt

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Sauce:

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, diced

3 tablespoons brandy

28-oz can crushed tomatoes, or diced tomatoes

½ cup peas

¼ cup heavy cream

salt & pepper to taste

½ cup grated parmigiano or pecorino romano

Make the Pasta:

Mix the flour and salt in a large bowl. Create a "well" in the middle of the flour and add the eggs. Using a fork slowly mix the flour into the egg, until the dough comes together in stringy "rags,"then gather the dough and knead it on a lightly floured surface. If it's too sticky add a little flour. Knead for about 3-4 minutes until smooth. Shape into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Let rest at room temp for 30 minutes-1 hour.

Cut the dough into four pieces. Work with one piece at a time and keep the other pieces covered in plastic wrap. Flatten the dough into a rough rectangle, and roll through the pasta machine, changing the numbers from thick to thinner (lower to higher) one at a time until you reach the second to last setting.

Lay the sheet on a table. Using a fluted wheel, cut into 1 inch by 1 inch squares (doesn't have to be perfect, a rough square is fine) (doesn't have to be a fluted wheel but it's nice with that edging). Gently fold each square into a loose thin accordion. Pinch the middle tightly. The edges will fan out and make the characteristic "bowtie" shape. Place finished bowties on a lightly floured sheet pan in on layer. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Make the Sauce:

Heat the oil in a sauté pan or pot. When hot add the onion. Cook for until softened, about 2-3 minutes. Add the brandy, let almost evaporate, then stir in tomatoes. Season with salt & pepper. Cook until simmering. Let simmer about 10-15 minutes. Add the peas and cream. Cook until heated through, another 3-4 minutes. Taste for seasoning and adjust.

Finish the dish:

Bring a pasta pot full of water to a boil. Salt water (like the ocean). Add farfalle. Cook until al dente, about 4 minutes. Drain and place in a serving bowl. Add sauce. Mix gently. Sprinkle with grated cheese. Serve.