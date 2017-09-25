Social media posts reveal more about accused church shooter - WSMV Channel 4

Social media posts reveal more about accused church shooter

Emanuel Samson posted a cryptic message on Facebook before the shooting. (WSMV) Emanuel Samson posted a cryptic message on Facebook before the shooting. (WSMV)
The man accused of shooting seven people at a church in Antioch is now charged with murder.

The News 4 I-Team has been digging into Emanuel Samson's past and found he posted a cryptic message just before the shooting.

Samson has posted many times on his Instagram account under the username @allmightephysique, and it's clear he's proud of his body.

What is unclear is why he wrote something on his Facebook page just before the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

"Everything you've ever doubted or made to be believe as false, is real. & vice versa, B."

On his social media accounts, there are mostly positive statements that mention the Bible.

A longtime friend of Samson's said he is stunned and that Samson never gave an inclination of violence.

On his Facebook page, Samson wrote that he attended Smyrna High School and studied psychology at Mott Community College in Michigan. He is from Sudan.

A source from within the federal investigation said there is a real reason why they are pursuing a civil rights lawsuit against Samson. It means that they have evidence or a motive that indicates that the people shot were targeted while they were worshiping and that the motive should be revealed within days.

Samson has been charged with murder. Police said they will be announcing more charges in the near future. His first court appearance has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

