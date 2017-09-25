Predators cut roster to 27 players before final preseason games - WSMV Channel 4

Predators cut roster to 27 players before final preseason games

NASHVILLE, TN

The Nashville Predators cut their roster to 27 players after Sunday’s preseason game at Columbus.

The team assigned forwards P.C. Labrie, Trevor Smith, Emil Pettersson and Yakov Trenin, defensemen  Alexandre Carrier, Petter Granberg, Jack Dougherty and Andrew O’Brien and goaltender Anders Lindback to the Milwaukee Admirals, the Predators’ affiliate in the American Hockey League.

The Predators’ training camp roster is now at 27 players – 16 forwards, nine defensemen and two goalies.

Nashville hosts Columbus on Thursday and Tampa Bay on Saturday in the team’s final preseason games.

