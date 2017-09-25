Students moved from Rutherford school because of police investig - WSMV Channel 4

Students moved from Rutherford school because of police investigation

CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) -

Students have been moved from Christiana Middle School to a nearby elementary school because of a police investigation, according to Rutherford County Schools.

School spokesman James Evans said in a news release that the students have been moved to Christiana Elementary School as a precaution.

“Law enforcement is conducting an investigation at Christiana Middle School and the students have been moved to the elementary school only as a precaution pursuant to our safety procedures,” Evans said in a message sent to parents. “Additional information cannot be released during the investigation but all students are safe.”

Parents may pick up their children from the elementary school if they wish to do so.

