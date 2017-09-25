Emailed threat prompts evacuation of 2 Rutherford Co. schools

An emailed threat prompted the evacuation of two middle schools in Rutherford County on Monday.

Rutherford County Schools said Rock Springs Middle School, located in Smyrna, received an emailed threat that was directed toward Christiana Middle.

As a precaution, both schools were evacuated pursuant to the county’s safety procedures.

Students from Christiana Middle were taken to nearby Christiana Elementary while the school was searched. Rock Springs students were evacuated as a precaution as the building was searched.

Law enforcement found nothing out of the ordinary at either school. The investigation continues into the threats.

“Because of the ongoing criminal investigation, we have been asked not to share any additional information at this time,” said Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans in a statement. “We want to reassure parents that their children are safe.

“These situations usually turn out to be hoaxes or pranks, but we always take them seriously and follow our safety procedures.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.