Community members in shock after horrific church shooting

Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

It was supposed to be a Sunday of celebration.

The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ had just held a huge yard sale on Saturday to raise money for their children's Bible camp.

But this bright Sunday morning would take a dark and evil turn.

Minerva Rosa was in the sanctuary as services were about to wrap up. They had been studying the book of Luke about miracles and the healing of a bleeding woman.

With blood stains on her blue dress, Rosa tried to explain what had happened.

"Our church is mostly senior people and they were running in when he came in and started shooting from behind," Rosa said.

Rosa said the man didn't talk as he fired at members of the congregation.

Sara Griggs' daughters were in the church. They called her panicked, but all right, saying minister Joey Spann, though he would end up getting shot, had the instinct to warn the others.

"Joey waved his hand when he realized what was gonna happen and said, 'run,'" Griggs said. "People were just running and hiding and trying to get out and get away."

Police now know that the accused gunman, Emanuel Samson, had two guns. He tried to hide his face with a neoprene ski mask and had a "getaway plan," or so it seemed.

"His vehicle was parked beside the church and still running," said Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.

Once police learned his identity and shared it with the survivors, there was shock.

"They did not know who it was until they heard the name, and some of them gasped when they heard the name and said that hey used to go here a year or two ago," Aaron said.

There was a lot of wait and worry in the hot sun on Sunday and wondering what this world has come to.

"I grew up, and this was like a gravel road, and so, when you've got all the people and crime ... I don't what the shooter's motive was, I have no idea," Pamela Chamberlin.

"People can't go in a church and worship in peace and that people are so full of hate that they will shoot other people, I don't understand that," Griggs said.

"I just live right here, so those people mean a lot to me and my family. They were there during the loss of my husband. I love them all. It's a very sad day for everybody," said Tammy Adcock.

Many have said that the church community is a tight-knit family. Most everyone News 4 spoke to says they know the congregation is faithful and resilient and will get through this.

A candlelight vigil will be held on the church grounds at 7 p.m. Monday.

