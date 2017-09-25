Police records: Accused church shooter threatened suicide, fought with girlfriend in past year

Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police reports from 2017 show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson threatened to kill himself three months before was charged with killing one woman and shooting six others at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

According to a police report, on June 27, Murfreesboro police responded to a call about suicidal thoughts.

Samson’s father, Vanansio Samson, told police that his son Emmanuel had sent a text to him early that morning stating, “Your phone is off, I have a gun to my head. Have a nice f****** life.”

According to the police report, Vanansio Samson tried to call his son and could not make contact.

Police pinged Emanuel Samson’s phone to an address in Nashville. The report does not indicate if Emanuel Samson was found.

On January 29, Murfreesboro police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home on North Rutherford Boulevard.

The police report states that his girlfriend, Jeanna Ambrose, was arguing with her boyfriend.

The report cites Ambrose said that she believed Samson had cheated on her.

According to the report, at one point, Samson turned away from her and punched a small TV, breaking it.

The report also cites that Samson broke a small figurine, and when Ambrose tried to leave the room, Samson demanded that she talk to him.

Ambrose called police and Samson refused medical attention for his hand, and Samson left the residence.

On March 11, at 2:25 p.m., a police report indicates Samson called police, saying that he was trying to break all contact with Ambrose and claimed that she kept coming around.

Samson reported that Ambrose showed up and was banging on his door and that he was in fear of her because Ambrose had allegedly struck him before.

No threat or report of an assault was made that day.

Ambrose claimed in the report that she was coming to the house to pick up her things.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.