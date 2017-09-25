Coffee County Middle School dismissing early due to HVAC issue - WSMV Channel 4

Coffee County Middle School dismissing early due to HVAC issue

Posted: Updated:
MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) -

Coffee County Middle School is dismissing early due to an HVAC issue at the school.

Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The middle school is the only school in the county that is affected. All other schools will release at normal time.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.