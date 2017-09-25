Coffee County Middle School dismissing early due to HVAC issue

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
The Burnette Chapel Church of Christ had just held a huge yard sale on Saturday to raise money for their children's Bible camp. But this bright Sunday morning would take a dark and evil turn.More >>
Students have been moved from Christiana Middle School to a nearby elementary school because of a police investigation, according to Rutherford County Schools.More >>
Police reports from 2017 show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson threatened to kill himself three months before was charged with killing one woman and shooting six others at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More >>
Coffee County Middle School is dismissing early due to an HVAC issue at the school.More >>
A community is coming together after a tragedy struck an Antioch church on Sunday morning.More >>
Law enforcement agencies are still continuing to investigate what led up to a deadly church shooting in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
Staff and students at Nashville Christian School gathered Sunday night to hold a prayer vigil for two victims in the Antioch church shooting.More >>
Law enforcement agencies are still continuing to investigate what led up to a deadly church shooting in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
Members of the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks football teams stayed inside the lockerroom on Sunday prior to the national anthem being sung at Nissan Stadium.More >>
Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
A hot dog vendor in California received thousands of dollars from supporters after a police officer confiscated his money while issuing a citation earlier this month.More >>
Several team owners and executives had said they wouldn't want anyone in their organizations to protest.More >>
The investigation into the murder of a Kentucky State Police trooper is closed. Trooper Cameron Ponder was killed on Sept. 13, 2015, after making a routine traffic stop in Trigg County, KY.More >>
Staff and students at Nashville Christian School gathered Sunday night to hold a prayer vigil for two victims in the Antioch church shooting.More >>
Trump slammed the NFL in his latest rally and then on Twitter. Now the NFL is firing back.More >>
