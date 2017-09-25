Prayer vigils planned for victims in Antioch church shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Prayer vigils planned for victims in Antioch church shooting

Seven people were injured and one woman was killed in the attack. (WSMV) Seven people were injured and one woman was killed in the attack. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A community is coming together after a tragedy struck an Antioch church on Sunday morning.

Police arrested the suspected gunman, Emanuel Samson, after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Samson is accused of then shooting six other people and pistol-whipping a man who confronted him.

The church community will gather at 7 p.m. Monday for a prayer vigil.

Church and community leaders will also gather at 3 p.m. Monday for a vigil at the Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Road in Nashville. Mayor Megan Barry is expected to attend the event.

