Prayer vigils planned for victims in Antioch church shooting

Seven people were injured and one woman was killed in the attack. (WSMV)

A community is coming together after a tragedy struck an Antioch church on Sunday morning.

Police arrested the suspected gunman, Emanuel Samson, after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Samson is accused of then shooting six other people and pistol-whipping a man who confronted him.

The church community will gather at 7 p.m. Monday for a prayer vigil.

Church and community leaders will also gather at 3 p.m. Monday for a vigil at the Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Road in Nashville. Mayor Megan Barry is expected to attend the event.

