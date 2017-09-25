Friend of suspected gunman reacts to church shooting

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
Law enforcement agencies are still continuing to investigate what led up to a deadly church shooting in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
Staff and students at Nashville Christian School gathered Sunday night to hold a prayer vigil for two victims in the Antioch church shooting.More >>
Members of the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks football teams stayed inside the lockerroom on Sunday prior to the national anthem being sung at Nissan Stadium.More >>
Robert Caleb Engle is being hailed as a hero after helping to stop the accused gunman during the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch on Sunday.More >>
A hot dog vendor in California received thousands of dollars from supporters after a police officer confiscated his money while issuing a citation earlier this month.More >>
Several team owners and executives had said they wouldn't want anyone in their organizations to protest.More >>
The investigation into the murder of a Kentucky State Police trooper is closed. Trooper Cameron Ponder was killed on Sept. 13, 2015, after making a routine traffic stop in Trigg County, KY.More >>
Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, researchers said on Thursday.More >>
Trump slammed the NFL in his latest rally and then on Twitter. Now the NFL is firing back.More >>
At least one person has been killed in a crash on Harding Place, according to Police.More >>
