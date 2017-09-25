Friend of suspected gunman reacts to church shooting

Law enforcement agencies are still continuing to investigate what led up to a deadly church shooting in Antioch on Sunday.

Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, is accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church before going inside and shooting six more people.

Samson was injured when his gun discharged after a church usher confronted him.

After being released from the hospital, Samson was taken into police custody. His first court appearance has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Dejuan Martin has known Samson for about five years. He said he even went to Bible study with Samson on one occasion.

"Never say that he was a like a bad person. He never showed any bad tendencies," Martin said.

News 4 talked to several people who live on Nicole Lane in La Vergne where Samson's aunt lives. She told police Samson does not live at the home but uses the address. His aunt said she believes Samson had an apartment in Murfreesboro.

One neighbor said they saw Samson walking around the neighborhood from time to time.

On Sunday, several neighbors said there were at least 20 or so FBI and ATF agents parked outside the home in La Vergne.

Neighbors told News 4 that about 10 people live inside the home and that they have heard arguments going on there often.

Martin described Samson as a goofy guy, who is passionate, a Christian and a deep thinker. He said Samson was always asking questions about why the world works the way it does.

Martin struggled at times to come up with the words to describe what's going through his mind right now and what may have driven Samson to open fire.

"I feel bad for the people that were hurt. Feel bad for him. Think he was confused. Shocked. It hurts," Martin said.

Several people were seen coming and going from the home on Sunday night. Some people were even sitting outside on the front porch in patio chairs.

None of the people at the home wanted to comment on the shooting or the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.